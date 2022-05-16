State reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,163 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There was one lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 510 staffed hospital beds in the region, 98 were available Sunday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 413 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.