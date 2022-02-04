State reports 4 deaths, 199 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported four new virus-related deaths and 199 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday.

To date, 381 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest deaths were released. Seven deaths have been reported in the county since Tuesday.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,049 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 261, which was the lowest it has been since early January, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,162 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.