State reports 4 deaths, 199 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported four new virus-related deaths and 199 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday.
To date, 381 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest deaths were released. Seven deaths have been reported in the county since Tuesday.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,049 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 261, which was the lowest it has been since early January, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,162 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.
The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 25.1% for the week that ended Saturday.
Thirty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said. No new information has been available from the Health District since Wednesday.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 15.82% as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 93 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Friday, with 12 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Eight COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were five intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 588 staffed hospital beds in the region, 67 were available Friday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 496,164 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported 12 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Friday. State health officials said the county has had 4,999 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Friday, 16,495 new cases of COVID-19 and 154 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.2 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 11,124 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday.
State officials said 79,135 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday.