State reports 4 deaths, 160 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County over weekend

State health officials reported four new COVID-related deaths and 160 cases of the virus among Brazos County residents over the weekend, including 47 new cases on Monday.
To date, 390 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest deaths were released. Sixteen virus-related deaths have been reported this month.
The seven-day average for new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County was 82, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,921 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 411 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Twenty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 10.94% as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 65 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with six new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Six COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were no intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 594 staffed hospital beds in the region, 109 were available Monday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 502,380 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported 23 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County over the weekend. State health officials said the county has had 5,219 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Monday, 5,655 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.