State reports 39 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Friday

State health officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,711 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were 15 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with two new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 534 staffed hospital beds in the region, 80 were available Thursday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and three intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 415 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.