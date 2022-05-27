State reports 37 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,490 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were eight lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with three new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 595 staffed hospital beds in the region, 81 were available Thursday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and four intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 415 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.