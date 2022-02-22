State reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Tuesday.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has fallen to 34, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,189 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 124 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 7.78% as of Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 43 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with 11 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Four COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were 15 intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 553 staffed hospital beds in the region, 85 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 506,255 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported five new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Tuesday. State health officials said the county has had 5,278 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
To date, 396 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 4,084 new cases of COVID-19 and 192 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.