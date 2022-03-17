State reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

State health officials reported three new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Thursday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has fallen to five, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,450 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were seven lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with three new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Of the 561 staffed hospital beds in the region, 85 were available Wednesday. There were no COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Health officials said 515,927 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 405 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.