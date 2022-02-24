State reports 27 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

State health officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Thursday.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has fallen to 26, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,237 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 87 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.66% as of Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 31 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with four new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Four COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were 11 intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 548 staffed hospital beds in the region, 66 were available Thursday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 507,180 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported eight new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Thursday. State health officials said the county has had 5,315 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
To date, 397 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Statewide
On Thursday, 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 and 234 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.