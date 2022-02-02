State reports 245 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Wednesday. It was the first day since Saturday that the number of new cases reported in a single day in the county increased.

The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 290, which was the lowest it has been since early January, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 52,484 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,218 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted. It was the third consecutive day the number has dropped. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.

The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 25.1% for the week that ended Saturday.