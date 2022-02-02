State reports 245 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Wednesday. It was the first day since Saturday that the number of new cases reported in a single day in the county increased.
The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 290, which was the lowest it has been since early January, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 52,484 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,218 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted. It was the third consecutive day the number has dropped. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.
The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 25.1% for the week that ended Saturday.
Thirty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 19.39% as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 108 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with 13 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Seven COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 557 staffed hospital beds in the region, 42 were available Wednesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 493,361 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported 36 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Tuesday. State health officials said the county has had 4,898 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
To date, 375 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Statewide
On Wednesday, 21,082 new cases of COVID-19 and 298 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.2 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 11,997 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday.
State officials said 78,658 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.