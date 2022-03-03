State reports 23 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded Brazos County’s risk for the spread of COVID-19 to low on Thursday, as the state reported 23 new cases of the virus among county residents.
The CDC’s risk assessment is based on hospital admission and occupancy levels and the number of cases reported. Milam County was the only Brazos Valley county to remain at a high risk level, according to the CDC.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 15, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,345 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 52 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.74% as of Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. No COVID-19 patients were using ventilators in the region, and there were 11 intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 574 staffed hospital beds in the region, 108 were available Thursday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 510,046 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported two new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Thursday. State health officials said the county has had 5,347 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
To date, 402 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
StatewideOn Thursday, 2,274 new cases of COVID-19 and 98 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 3,199 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday.
State officials said 83,997 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.