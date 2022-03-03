State reports 23 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded Brazos County’s risk for the spread of COVID-19 to low on Thursday, as the state reported 23 new cases of the virus among county residents.

The CDC’s risk assessment is based on hospital admission and occupancy levels and the number of cases reported. Milam County was the only Brazos Valley county to remain at a high risk level, according to the CDC.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 15, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,345 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 52 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.