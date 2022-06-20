State reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,467 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were 18 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday, with six new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 522 staffed hospital beds in the region, 89 were available Sunday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 417 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.