State reports 219 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Tuesday

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 21.88% as of Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

There were 119 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with 10 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Nine COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there was one intensive care unit bed available in the region. Of the 544 staffed hospital beds in the region, 53 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 483,544 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

The state reported six new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Tuesday. State health officials said the county has had 4,750 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.