State reports 219 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Tuesday

State health officials reported 219 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County on Tuesday, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website. It was the lowest number of new cases reported by the state for Brazos County for a single day this year.
The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 507, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 49,976 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,473 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.
The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 25.5% for the week that ended Saturday.
Forty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 21.88% as of Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 119 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with 10 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Nine COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there was one intensive care unit bed available in the region. Of the 544 staffed hospital beds in the region, 53 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 483,544 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported six new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Tuesday. State health officials said the county has had 4,750 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
To date, 372 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Brazos County Health District. Four of those deaths were reported last week.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 35,572 new cases of COVID-19 and 154 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 13,291 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday.
State officials said 77,058 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.