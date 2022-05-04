State reports 20 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,964 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There was one lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 560 staffed hospital beds in the region, 115 were available Tuesday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and five intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 411 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.