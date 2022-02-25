State reports 2 new COVID-related deaths in Brazos County

Two more deaths have been added to the state's official tally of COVID-19 fatalities in Brazos County.
To date, 399 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. No information was released about the latest deaths reported Friday.
Twenty-five virus-related deaths have been reported in Brazos County this month.
State health officials reported 29 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Friday.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has fallen to 24, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,266 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 81 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.13% as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 22 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Friday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Three COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 533 staffed hospital beds in the region, 57 were available Friday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 507,729 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported six new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Friday. State health officials said the county has had 5,321 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Friday, 4,693 new cases of COVID-19 and 150 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 4,211 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday.
State officials said 83,271 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday.