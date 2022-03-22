 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported two new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Tuesday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was four, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,465 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Of the 548 staffed hospital beds in the region, 83 were available Monday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Health officials said 516,800 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 405 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

