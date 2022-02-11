State reports 2 deaths, 99 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials added two new COVID-related deaths and 99 additional cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Friday.

To date, 386 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest deaths were released. Five virus-related deaths have been reported this week.

The seven-day average for new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County was 102, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,761 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 571 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.