State reports 2 deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

State health officials reported two new virus-related deaths and 366 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Thursday.

The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 287, which was the lowest it has been since early January, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

To date, 377 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest deaths were released.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 52,850 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,151 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted. It was the fourth consecutive day the number has dropped. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.