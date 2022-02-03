 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State reports 2 deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday
alert top story

State reports 2 deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

Brazos County daily COVID-19 cases

State health officials reported two new virus-related deaths and 366 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Thursday.

The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 287, which was the lowest it has been since early January, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown. 

To date, 377 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest deaths were released.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 52,850 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,151 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted. It was the fourth consecutive day the number has dropped. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.

The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 25.1% for the week that ended Saturday.

Thirty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 17.19% as of Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

There were 94 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with 14 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Eight COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 547 staffed hospital beds in the region, 40 were available Thursday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 495,042 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

The state reported 89 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Thursday. State health officials said the county has had 4,987 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.

Statewide

On Thursday, 22,694 new cases of COVID-19 and 323 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.2 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 11,673 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday.

State officials said 78,981 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

