State reports 2 deaths, 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.61% as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

There were nine lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. No COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator in the region, and there were six intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 560 staffed hospital beds in the region, 95 were available Friday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 510,564 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

The state reported five new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Friday. State health officials said the county has had 5,352 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.