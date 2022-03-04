State reports 2 deaths, 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday

State health officials reported two COVID-related deaths and 14 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Friday.
To date, 404 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state does not release details about deaths caused by COVID-19.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 13, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,359 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded Brazos County’s risk for the spread of COVID-19 to low on Thursday
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 52 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.61% as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were nine lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. No COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator in the region, and there were six intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 560 staffed hospital beds in the region, 95 were available Friday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 510,564 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported five new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Friday. State health officials said the county has had 5,352 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Brazos County as an area with a low risk for the spread of the virus, based on hospital admission and occupancy levels and the number of cases reported. Milam County is the only Brazos Valley county listed by the CD as an area with a high level of community spread.
Statewide
On Friday, 2,431 new cases of COVID-19 and 227 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 3,040 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday.
State officials said 84,224 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday.