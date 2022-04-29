State reports 2 COVID-related deaths, 17 new cases of virus in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths among Brazos County residents on Friday.

To date, 411 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS. The last COVID-related death in the county was reported on April 21.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 17, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,890 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There was one lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 562 staffed hospital beds in the region, 102 were available Thursday. There were no COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the region, and one intensive care unit bed was available, according to state figures.