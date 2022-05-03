State reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Tuesday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,944 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were two lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 546 staffed hospital beds in the region, 118 were available Monday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and four intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 411 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.