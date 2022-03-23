State reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

State health officials reported 16 new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,481 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were nine lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with three new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Of the 549 staffed hospital beds in the region, 53 were available Tuesday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and four intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
Health officials said 517,339 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
To date, 405 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.