State reports 15 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,336 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were three lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday, with two new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 574 staffed hospital beds in the region, 133 were available Sunday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 415 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.