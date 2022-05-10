State reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Tuesday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,038 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were five lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 555 staffed hospital beds in the region, 121 were available Monday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and three intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 412 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.