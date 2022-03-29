State reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported 13 new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Tuesday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has risen to 11 after falling to yearlong low of four last week, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,543 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were eight lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with three new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 528 staffed hospital beds in the region, 63 were available Monday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and four intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Health officials said 519,115 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 406 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.