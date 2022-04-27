State reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 15, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,854 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There was one lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 528 staffed hospital beds in the region, 75 were available Tuesday. There were no COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 409 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.