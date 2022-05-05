State reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

State health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,976 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were four lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 590 staffed hospital beds in the region, 111 were available Wednesday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and three intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 411 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.