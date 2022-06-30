 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State reports 119 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

State health officials reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Thursday.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 57,442 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with 18 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 541 staffed hospital beds in the region, 54 were available Wednesday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

To date, 418 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.

