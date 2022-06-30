State reports 119 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

There were 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with 18 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 541 staffed hospital beds in the region, 54 were available Wednesday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.