State reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 11 new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 10, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,746 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were two lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 535 staffed hospital beds in the region, 101 were available Monday. There were no COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the region, and four intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 408 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.