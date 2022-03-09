State reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 11 new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,403 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded Brazos County’s risk for the spread of COVID-19 to low last week.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 12, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 40 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 2.18% as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

There were 12 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with two new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. One COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator in the region, and there were eight intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 550 staffed hospital beds in the region, 84 were available Wednesday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 512,501 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

The state reported no new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Wednesday. State health officials said the county has had 5,364 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.

To date, 404 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state does not release details about deaths caused by COVID-19.

Statewide

On Wednesday, 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 and 132 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.4 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 2,483 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday.

State officials said 84,645 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.