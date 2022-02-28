State reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 21, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,296 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 70 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Sunday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 2.02% as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 11 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with two new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. One COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator in the region, and there were 16 intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 544 staffed hospital beds in the region, 143 were available Monday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 508,876 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported 11 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Monday. State health officials said the county has had 5,341 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
To date, 400 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Statewide
On Monday, 2,227 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 3,684 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday.