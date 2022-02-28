State reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 21, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,296 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 70 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Sunday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.