State reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported 11 new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Friday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,512 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were nine lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with four new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Of the 566 staffed hospital beds in the region, 63 were available Thursday. There were two COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
Health officials said 518,062 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
To date, 405 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.