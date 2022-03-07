State reports 10 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

There were 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. No COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator in the region, and there were seven intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 544 staffed hospital beds in the region, 86 were available Monday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 511,727 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

The state reported eight new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Monday. State health officials said the county has had 5,364 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Brazos County as an area with a low risk for the spread of the virus, based on hospital admission and occupancy levels and the number of cases reported. Milam County is the only Brazos Valley county listed by the CDC as an area with a high level of community spread.