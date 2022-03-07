State reports 10 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported 10 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Monday.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 13, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,389 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded Brazos County’s risk for the spread of COVID-19 to low last Thursday.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 56 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.84% as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. No COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator in the region, and there were seven intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 544 staffed hospital beds in the region, 86 were available Monday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 511,727 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported eight new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Monday. State health officials said the county has had 5,364 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Brazos County as an area with a low risk for the spread of the virus, based on hospital admission and occupancy levels and the number of cases reported. Milam County is the only Brazos Valley county listed by the CDC as an area with a high level of community spread.
To date, 404 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state does not release details about deaths caused by COVID-19.
Statewide
On Monday, 2,624 new cases of COVID-19 and nine virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 2,350 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday.
State officials said 84,418 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Monday.