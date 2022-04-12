State reports 1 virus-related death, 5 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported another virus-related death in Brazos County on Tuesday, bringing the county's virus-related death toll to 408.

The state does not release details about deaths caused by COVID-19.

Five new cases of the virus were reported among Brazos County residents on Tuesday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 8, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

Brazos County’s first case of COVID-19 was reported March 17, 2020, and the county’s first death was reported 11 days later.

Since then, the Department of State Health Services has reported 54,667 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were six lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with three new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 544 staffed hospital beds in the region, 78 were available Monday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Health officials said 522,856 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 46 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted. That number was up from 31 cases reported April 2.

On Tuesday, 719 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.5 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 857 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday.

State officials said 86,279 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.