State reports 1 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported one new case of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Monday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 9, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,595 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were five lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 494 staffed hospital beds in the region, 52 were available Sunday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and eight intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Health officials said 521,006 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 406 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.