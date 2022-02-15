State reports 1 death, 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

State health officials reported one new COVID-related death and 28 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Tuesday.
To date, 391 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest death were released. Seventeen virus-related deaths have been reported this month.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 79, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The number of new cases reported Tuesday was the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since Dec. 15, according to the numbers compiled by the state.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,949 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 318 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 13.49% as of Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 77 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with 11 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Six COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 571 staffed hospital beds in the region, 80 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 502,681 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported three new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Tuesday. State health officials said the county has had 5,222 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 228 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.3 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 7,154 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday.
State officials said 81,258 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.