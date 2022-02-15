State reports 1 death, 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

State health officials reported one new COVID-related death and 28 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Tuesday.

To date, 391 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest death were released. Seventeen virus-related deaths have been reported this month.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 79, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The number of new cases reported Tuesday was the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since Dec. 15, according to the numbers compiled by the state.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,949 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.