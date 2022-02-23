State reports 1 death, 21 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 21 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
To date, 397 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,210 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 94 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.8% as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 32 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with three new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Three COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were 12 intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 552 staffed hospital beds in the region, 63 were available Wednesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 506,724 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported 29 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Wednesday. State health officials said the county has had 5,307 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Wednesday, 2,686 new cases of COVID-19 and 260 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 4,832 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday.
State officials said 82,887 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.