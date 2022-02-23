State reports 1 death, 21 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 21 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.

To date, 397 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,210 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 94 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.