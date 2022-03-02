State reports 1 death, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 16 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
To date, 402 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state does not release details about deaths caused by COVID-19.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,322 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 16, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 52 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.76% as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with five new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. No COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator in the region, and there were six intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 569 staffed hospital beds in the region, 111 were available Wednesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 509,641 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported three new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Wednesday. State health officials said the county has had 5,345 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
The Centers for Disease Control and Protection continues to list Brazos County as an area with a high risk for the spread of the virus, based on hospital admission and occupancy levels and the number of cases reported from data collected last week. Milam, Washington, Burleson, Robertson and Grimes counties are also listed as having high levels of community spread.
Statewide
On Wednesday, 2,085 new cases of COVID-19 and 206 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 3,376 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday.
State officials said 83,899 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.