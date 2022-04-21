State reports 1 death, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

State health officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death among Brazos County residents on Thursday.

To date, 409 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 10, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was six as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,762 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There was one lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 532 staffed hospital beds in the region, 91 were available Wednesday. There were five COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Statewide

On Thursday, 1,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.5 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 777 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday.

State officials said 86,445 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.