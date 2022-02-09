State reports 1 death, 142 COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported another death linked to COVID-19 in Brazos County on Wednesday, along with 142 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents.

To date, 383 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest death were released.

The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 150, the lowest it has been this year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,537 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 666 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.