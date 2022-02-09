State reports 1 death, 142 COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported another death linked to COVID-19 in Brazos County on Wednesday, along with 142 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents.
To date, 383 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest death were released.
The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 150, the lowest it has been this year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,537 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 666 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 14.31% as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 79 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with 16 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Six COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were no intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 552 staffed hospital beds in the region, 48 were available Wednesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 498,907 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported 82 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Wednesday. State health officials said the county has had 5,126 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Wednesday, 9,272 new cases of COVID-19 and 294 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.