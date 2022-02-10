State reports 1 death, 125 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

State health officials reported another COVID-related death and 125 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Thursday.
To date, 384 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest death were released.
The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 116, the lowest it has been this year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,662 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 570 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Thirty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 14.41% as of Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 81 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with 13 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Five COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were no intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 562 staffed hospital beds in the region, 47 were available Thursday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 499,760 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported 70 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Thursday. State health officials said the county has had 5,196 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Thursday, 11,643 new cases of COVID-19 and 305 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.