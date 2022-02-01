State reports 1 death, 107 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 25.1% for the week that ended Saturday.

Forty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 21.19% as of Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

There were 114 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with 14 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Four COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were no intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 538 staffed hospital beds in the region, 41 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 492,346 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.