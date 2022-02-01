State reports 1 death, 107 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported another coronavirus-related death in Brazos County on Tuesday as a record COVID-19 spike in the Bryan-College Station area appeared to be declining.
State health officials reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County on Tuesday. It was the lowest single-day number of new cases in Brazos County this year, according to numbers compiled by the state.
The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 323, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown. No additional information about the latest death was released. To date, 375 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 52,239 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,319 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.
The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 25.1% for the week that ended Saturday.
Forty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 21.19% as of Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 114 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with 14 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Four COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were no intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 538 staffed hospital beds in the region, 41 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 492,346 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported 35 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Tuesday. State health officials said the county has had 4,862 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 28,471 new cases of COVID-19 and 200 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.2 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 12,156 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday.
State officials said 78,360 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.