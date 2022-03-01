State reports 1 death, 10 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported another death related to COVID-19 in Brazos County on Tuesday, along with 10 new cases of the virus.
To date, 401 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state does not release details about deaths caused by COVID-19.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 17, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,306 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 55 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.81% as of Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with three new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. One COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 553 staffed hospital beds in the region, 116 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 509,188 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported one new probable COVID-19 case in Brazos County on Tuesday. State health officials said the county has had 5,342 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
The Centers for Disease Control and Protection continues to list Brazos County as an area with a high risk for the spread of the virus, based on hospital admission and occupancy levels and the number of cases reported from data collected last week. Milam, Washington, Burleson, Robertson and Grimes counties are also listed as having high levels of community spread.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 2,645 new cases of COVID-19 and 144 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 3,577 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday.
State officials said 83,693 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.