State reports 1 death, 10 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.81% as of Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

There were 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with three new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. One COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 553 staffed hospital beds in the region, 116 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 509,188 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

The state reported one new probable COVID-19 case in Brazos County on Tuesday. State health officials said the county has had 5,342 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.