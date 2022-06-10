State reports 1 COVID-related death, 44 new virus cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 44 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday.

To date, 416 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,006 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were 13 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with four new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 535 staffed hospital beds in the region, 98 were available Thursday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and three intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Statewide on Friday, 3,954 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths were reported in Texas. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.68 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 1,428 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, including 243 in intensive care units.

State officials said 86,901 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday.