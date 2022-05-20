State reports 1 COVID-related death, 40 new virus cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 40 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday.

To date, 415 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,277 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were no lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 574 staffed hospital beds in the region, 85 were available Thursday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and five intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 50 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Statewide on Wednesday, 3,735 new cases of COVID-19 and eight virus-related deaths were reported in Texas. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was nearing 5.6 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 865 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, including 166 in intensive care units.

State officials said 86,758 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday.