State reports 1 COVID-related death, 29 new virus cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 29 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Tuesday.

To date, 414 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services. This is the first COVID-related death reported in the county since last Friday.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,214 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were three lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 534 staffed hospital beds in the region, 58 were available Tuesday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.