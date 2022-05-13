State reports 1 COVID-related death, 23 new virus cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 23 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Friday.

To date, 413 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services. This is the first COVID-related death in Brazos County since May 6.

The DSHS has reported 55,111 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were five lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with two new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 560 staffed hospital beds in the region, 432 were available Thursday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

On Friday, 2,451 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.5 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 756 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday.

State officials said 86,701 Texans had died of COVID-19 as of Friday.