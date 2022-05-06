State reports 1 COVID-related death, 20 new virus cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 20 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Friday.

To date, 412 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS. This is the first COVID-related death reported by the state in Brazos County this month.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,996 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were five lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with three new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 583 staffed hospital beds in the region, 113 were available Thursday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and five intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

On Friday, 1,845 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.5 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 779 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday.

State officials said 86,619 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday.