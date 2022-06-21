State reports 1 COVID-related death, 194 new virus cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 194 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Tuesday.

To date, 418 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,661 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were 22 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with six new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 543 staffed hospital beds in the region, 76 were available Monday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Statewide on Tuesday, 12,557 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.74 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 1,935 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, including 280 in intensive care units.

State officials said 86,981 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.