State Rep. John Raney wins reelection to District 14 seat

Rep. John Raney will serve another term in the Texas House of Representatives after he defeated Democratic challenger Janet Dudding on Tuesday night.

Raney, who was first elected in 2011, earned 57.55% of the vote, or 35,873 of the 62,335 votes cast. Dudding received 26,462 votes, or 42.45%, in the unofficial Brazos County results.

“I’m thankful to the people of Brazos County for returning me. I’m looking forward to serving them, and I want them to know that I am available to listen to any of their concerns at any time,” Raney said in an interview after all voting locations reported results.

District 14 encompasses most of Bryan and College Station. The 87th Texas Legislative Session begins Jan. 12.

Raney slightly outpaced his 2018 electoral performance; two years ago, he received about 56% of the vote against challenger Josh Wilkinson.

“The first thing I think we need to pay attention to is the funding that we provided to public education this last session,” Raney said. “We need to continue to make sure that grows, or at least does not diminish any. That’s going to be a difficult process with the amount of money that we’re going to have available — but we need to do everything we can to protect our public schools.”