State Rep. John Raney wins reelection to District 14 seat

Rep. John Raney will serve another term in the Texas House of Representatives after he defeated Democratic challenger Janet Dudding on Tuesday night.
Raney, who was first elected in 2011, earned 57.55% of the vote, or 35,873 of the 62,335 votes cast. Dudding received 26,462 votes, or 42.45%, in the unofficial Brazos County results.
“I’m thankful to the people of Brazos County for returning me. I’m looking forward to serving them, and I want them to know that I am available to listen to any of their concerns at any time,” Raney said in an interview after all voting locations reported results.
District 14 encompasses most of Bryan and College Station. The 87th Texas Legislative Session begins Jan. 12.
Raney slightly outpaced his 2018 electoral performance; two years ago, he received about 56% of the vote against challenger Josh Wilkinson.
“The first thing I think we need to pay attention to is the funding that we provided to public education this last session,” Raney said. “We need to continue to make sure that grows, or at least does not diminish any. That’s going to be a difficult process with the amount of money that we’re going to have available — but we need to do everything we can to protect our public schools.”
Raney was complimentary of Dudding on Tuesday night.
State Representative District 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|John Raney
|35,873
|57.55
|Janet Dudding
|26,462
|42.45
“She’s run a really good campaign, and I congratulate her on that,” he said.
Throughout the campaign, Dudding touted her experience as a governmental accountant,and expressed support for expansion of the Medicaid income eligibility ceiling and mental health care support, among other reforms.
Dudding told The Eagle late Tuesday that she was grateful for those who volunteered for her campaign and noted the record number of voters in the county and in District 14.
“Running for public office as a first-time candidate is always tough, and the pandemic changed everything. But y’all stuck with me, gave me advice and helped to contact a record number of voters,” Dudding said of her campaign team. “I so wish that I had been able to fulfill your hopes to flip this district, but the results are coming in, and it looks like Bryan-College Station chose Representative Raney. And so I join with you to congratulate him and work with him to help our community thrive.”
With Republicans apparently retaining control of the state House, Raney said Tuesday night that for House speaker, he is endorsing Rep. Trent Ashby, a Texas A&M graduate whose district includes Leon and Madison counties.
Dudding won 2,369 absentee votes, compared to Raney’s 2,364, with a relative handful of mailed votes still outstanding. Raney performed best with Election Day voters, winning 6,053 (62.34%) of the 9,710 day-of votes cast in the District 14 race.
Texas Rep. Kyle Kacal, who represents the largely rural District 12, also will return to Austin in January after being unopposed on Tuesday’s ballot.
Raney said he wants anyone in District 14, whether or not they supported him, to reach out and share with him their concerns and their hopes.
“I’m willing to visit with anyone about their concerns about the state of Texas, and we’ll try to come to an understanding,” Raney said. “It may not always be what they want or what I want, but I’m willing to talk, and I’m willing to listen.”
