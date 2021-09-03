State Rep. Ben Leman won't seek re-election

Texas State Rep. Ben Leman has announced he will not seek re-election to his District 13 seat.

District 13, a mostly rural district covering seven counties between Austin and Houston, includes Burleson, Washington and Grimes counties.

Leman, a former Grimes County judge serving his third term as a state representative, said in a letter to constituents dated Friday that "responsibilities and duties outside of public office will require much more of my time moving forward."

Leman, a Republican, is an Anderson rancher and was a critic of a proposed high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas.